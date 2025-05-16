Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $453.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

