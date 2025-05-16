Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $710.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

