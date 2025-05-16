Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Murphy USA worth $40,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.9%

MUSA stock opened at $452.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.