Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 434,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 905,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $4.11 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

