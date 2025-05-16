National Bank Financial Predicts NovaGold Resources FY2025 Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.55 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 371,128 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

