National Bank Financial Predicts NovaGold Resources FY2025 Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.4%
NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.55 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
