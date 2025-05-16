National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in National Grid were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 3.9%

NGG stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.82.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.