Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Newell Brands worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

