Northern Trust Corp Buys 115,416 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WPP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 172,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WPP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $8,724,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in WPP by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 141,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WPP by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $57.37.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

