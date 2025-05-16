Northern Trust Corp Buys 135,178 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 204.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,272.70. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,019 shares in the company, valued at $833,323. This represents a 41.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,047 shares of company stock worth $2,514,898 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

