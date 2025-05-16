Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zuora by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 202,047 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zuora by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Zuora by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

