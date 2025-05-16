Northern Trust Corp Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kforce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,036.20. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $781.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.74. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

