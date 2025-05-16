Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.3%

LBTYA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

