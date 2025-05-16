NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.98. Approximately 543,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 367,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About NovaGold Resources

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

