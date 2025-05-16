NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.98. Approximately 543,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 367,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 0.6%
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.