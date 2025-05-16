Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,012,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000.

BATS NULG opened at $88.36 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

