Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NUMG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $421.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

