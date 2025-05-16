NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s 3rd Largest Position

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,648,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 462,234 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.2% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,037,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

