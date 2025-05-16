NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

