Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6%

ORI opened at $37.93 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

