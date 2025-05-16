OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,731.06. This trade represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,621 shares of company stock worth $9,375,570 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.