Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

