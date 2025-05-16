Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,352,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of OXM opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.13 million, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

