PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,905 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 874,777 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3,375.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 678,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 7.8%

PAGS stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

