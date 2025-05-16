Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Parsons were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Parsons Trading Up 2.1%

PSN opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Parsons declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.