PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 612,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.50 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

