Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,321,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,539,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after buying an additional 630,141 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,014 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.7%

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.