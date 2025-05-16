Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.99% of Portillo’s worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTLO opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $953.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

