Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 18,844 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DocGo were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DocGo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DocGo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

DocGo stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

