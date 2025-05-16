Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 447,277 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,868.85. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

