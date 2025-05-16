Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $318,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hyliion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of HYLN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

