Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBWM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

