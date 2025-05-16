Rebalance LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in Microsoft by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 2,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.16.

Microsoft stock opened at $453.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

