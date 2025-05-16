Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

