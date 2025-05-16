Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Repay Trading Down 8.4%

Repay stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $374.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2,382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 1,427,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repay by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,125 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

