Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,815 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Repligen by 12,321.0% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,142,000 after acquiring an additional 400,680 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $53,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $52,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Repligen by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

