Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 275,117 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 353,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 734,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

RMT opened at $8.75 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 43,229 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $359,232.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,440.70. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,389 shares of company stock worth $929,822. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

