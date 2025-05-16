Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,073,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

