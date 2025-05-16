Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

