SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of SouthState worth $41,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after acquiring an additional 210,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SSB opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.