SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.78 and a 52-week high of $273.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.