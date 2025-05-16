Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Stepan by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

