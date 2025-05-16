Stifel Financial Corp Has $212,000 Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Symbotic by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,929 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $41,840.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $57,391.74. This trade represents a 42.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $104,685.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,728.82. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,870. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -384.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

