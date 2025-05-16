Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verastem were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,778,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 546.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Trading Up 11.2%

VSTM opened at $7.93 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verastem

About Verastem

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.