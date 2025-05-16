Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DHT were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DHT by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in DHT by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DHT by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

DHT Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.