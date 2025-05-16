Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,117 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 640.00%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

