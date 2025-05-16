Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,122,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,004,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 606.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.