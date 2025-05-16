The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of The Carlyle Group worth $38,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

