The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.8%

CHEF opened at $64.05 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.