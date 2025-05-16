The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fastly were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fastly by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fastly by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastly by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE FSLY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $36,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,243,119.04. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,903 shares of company stock worth $692,827. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

