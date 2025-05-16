The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,807.10. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $15.58 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Profile

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.