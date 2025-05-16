The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,344 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBTG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

